Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches a shot during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Fishburn's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-66-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-71-72-68
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|7.750
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.213
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.058
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.137
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.168
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.035
|0.109
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.213 ranks 56th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fishburn sports a 0.058 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 133rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 213 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
