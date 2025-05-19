PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States watches a shot during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Fishburn's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-66-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-71-72-68-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-67-73-77.750

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2130.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0580.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.137-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.168-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0350.109

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.213 ranks 56th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fishburn sports a 0.058 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 133rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 213 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

