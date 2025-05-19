PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)



    Maverick McNealy returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he tied for 17th at 2-under par.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    McNealy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1770-72-70-66-2
    2023T5271-70-74-68+3
    2022MC71-71+2
    2021T2070-63-71-72-4
    2020T3269-69-66-70-6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
    
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-65-65-70-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-71-73+130.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-72-71-72-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT970-68-63-69-1475.000

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2170.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4070.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.2120.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2940.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7060.864

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    

    

