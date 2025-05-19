Maverick McNealy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he tied for 17th at 2-under par.
McNealy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|2023
|T52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2021
|T20
|70-63-71-72
|-4
|2020
|T32
|69-69-66-70
|-6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
|30.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|400.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|75.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.217
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.407
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.212
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.294
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.706
|0.864
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.407 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
