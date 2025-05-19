PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Robby Shelton returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 22-25. Last year, Shelton finished tied for ninth with a score of 4-under in this event.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Shelton's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T967-68-67-74-4
    2023T2966-67-76-71E
    2021T5970-71-67-74+2
    2020MC69-76+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Shelton's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Shelton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4569-68-70-70-115.600
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1772-66-67-67-10--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1768-64-71-71-10--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6074-67-72-71-4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-76+2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC68-77+1--

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Shelton has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.239-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4850.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.525-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4110.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.690-0.157

    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.485 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance this season is 290.2 yards.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Shelton has hit 68.52% this season.
    • On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
    • Shelton has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

