Robby Shelton betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Robby Shelton returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 22-25. Last year, Shelton finished tied for ninth with a score of 4-under in this event.
Shelton's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|2023
|T29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|2021
|T59
|70-71-67-74
|+2
|2020
|MC
|69-76
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Shelton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|5.600
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|72-66-67-67
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|68-64-71-71
|-10
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T60
|74-67-72-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Shelton has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.239
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.485
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.525
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.411
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.690
|-0.157
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.485 this season.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 290.2 yards.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Shelton has hit 68.52% this season.
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Shelton has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
