PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25. Griffin will aim to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Griffin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC77-73+10

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipWD74+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4071-71-74-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7267-69-73-74-51.680
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2570-65-72-66-1131.000

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1990.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1110.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.426-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.191-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.308-0.213

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.199 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.111 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89.
    • Griffin has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW