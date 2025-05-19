Lanto Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Lanto Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Lanto Griffin returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25. Griffin will aim to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Griffin's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|77-73
|+10
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|WD
|74
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|71-71-74-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|67-69-73-74
|-5
|1.680
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|70-65-72-66
|-11
|31.000
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.199
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.111
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.426
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.191
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.308
|-0.213
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.199 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a 0.111 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89.
- Griffin has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
