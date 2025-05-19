PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Suber's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-72+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship6768-73-75-74+22.240
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5266-66-70-73-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-66-70-71-811.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -1.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.504-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.7210.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.248-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.535-1.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.566-1.796

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.721 (eighth) this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • Suber has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.40%, placing him 102nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
    • Suber has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

