Jackson Suber betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Suber's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|68-73-75-74
|+2
|2.240
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|66-66-70-73
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -1.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.504
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.721
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.248
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.535
|-1.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.566
|-1.796
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.721 (eighth) this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- Suber has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.40%, placing him 102nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR.
- He ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
- Suber has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
