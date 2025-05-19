PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Seamus Power tees off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Power's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Power at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Power's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing 14-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3464-76-69-69-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-68-71-73-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-72-70-66-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2469-73-74-70-238.071

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0400.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1000.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.127-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.265-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.002-0.213

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.100 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.37% ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power has a 0.127 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR this season.
    • Power's average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 112th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Power has a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
    • Power has accumulated 232 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

