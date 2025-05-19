Seamus Power betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Seamus Power tees off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Power's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Power's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing 14-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|64-76-69-69
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-68-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-72-70-66
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-73-74-70
|-2
|38.071
Power's recent performances
- Power has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
- Power has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.040
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.100
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.127
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.265
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.002
|-0.213
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.100 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.37% ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power has a 0.127 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR this season.
- Power's average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 112th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Power has a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
- Power has accumulated 232 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
