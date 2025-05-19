PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. His best finish at this event came in 2021, when he tied for third with a score of 10-under.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4869-69-73-71+2
    2022MC71-71+2
    2021T367-65-71-67-10
    2020MC74-69+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he tied for third at 10-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-70-69-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4964-70-69-73-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-73+8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-70-77-83+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.269-0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0590.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2780.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.385-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.435-0.060

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.278 ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire has posted a -0.059 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
    • Kizzire has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW