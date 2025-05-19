Patton Kizzire betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Patton Kizzire of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. His best finish at this event came in 2021, when he tied for third with a score of 10-under.
Kizzire's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2021
|T3
|67-65-71-67
|-10
|2020
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he tied for third at 10-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-70-69
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|64-70-69-73
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-70-77-83
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.269
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.059
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.278
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.385
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.435
|-0.060
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.278 ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire has posted a -0.059 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
- Kizzire has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
