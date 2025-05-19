DFS Dish: Prepare to pay the 'Scheffler tax' this week at Charles Schwab Challenge

J.T. Poston ($9,400) had solo second secured at Quail Hollow last week before he made bogey on the 71st and 72nd holes. Cashing T12 last year at Colonial, he arrives fully confident throughout his bag. Harris English ($9,200), already a winner this season at Torrey Pines, shared second last week, T11 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, and T12 at Augusta National. He seems to enjoy the classic designs and Colonial fits. He was second to Spieth in 2016 and finished T5 on his debut in 2012. In nine starts, he’s made the weekend six times, and all have produced T30 or better results. Dallas resident Si Woo Kim ($8,900) produced red-hot form in his last four on TOUR, cashing T8-T17-T15-T8 the last four weeks.