PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Golf is Hard | From the desert at WM Phoenix Open

Golf is Hard | From the desert at WM Phoenix Open

    The PGA TOUR heads to Scottsdale, Arizona this week for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Feb. 5-8, 2026
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.6 million
    • Previous winner: Thomas Detry

    Betting profiles for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    TOUR, DraftKings, ESPN launch PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast, first all-day, watch-and-bet experience

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    PGA TOUR partners with ESPN, DraftKings to expand PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast coverage in 2026

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 1, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Farmers

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW