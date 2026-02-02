2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats
1 Min Read
Golf is Hard | From the desert at WM Phoenix Open
The PGA TOUR heads to Scottsdale, Arizona this week for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Feb. 5-8, 2026
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.6 million
- Previous winner: Thomas Detry
Betting profiles for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
- Thomas Avant Click here for player betting preview.
- Zach Bauchou Click here for player betting preview.
- Daniel Berger Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Chandler Blanchet Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Brennan Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacob Bridgeman Click here for player betting preview.
- Dan Brown Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Burns Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Campbell Click here for player betting preview.
- Rafael Campos Click here for player betting preview.
- Bud Cauley Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Chatfield Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Eric Cole Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Pierceson Coody Click here for player betting preview.
- Joel Dahmen Click here for player betting preview.
- Cam Davis Click here for player betting preview.
- Zecheng Dou Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Tony Finau Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Rickie Fowler Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Fox Click here for player betting preview.
- Brice Garnett Click here for player betting preview.
- Emilio Gonzalez Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Emiliano Grillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Garrick Higgo Click here for player betting preview.
- Joe Highsmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Kensei Hirata Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryo Hisatsune Click here for player betting preview.
- Rico Hoey Click here for player betting preview.
- Charley Hoffman Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Hoge Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Homa Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland Click here for player betting preview.
- Mark Hubbard Click here for player betting preview.
- Mackenzie Hughes Click here for player betting preview.
- Stephan Jaeger Click here for player betting preview.
- Takumi Kanaya Click here for player betting preview.
- Jeffrey Kang Click here for player betting preview.
- Johnny Keefer Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- S.H. Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Kirk Click here for player betting preview.
- Kurt Kitayama Click here for player betting preview.
- Patton Kizzire Click here for player betting preview.
- Jake Knapp Click here for player betting preview.
- Brooks Koepka Click here for player betting preview.
- Christo Lamprecht Click here for player betting preview.
- Hank Lebioda Click here for player betting preview.
- S.T. Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- Haotong Li Click here for player betting preview.
- Peter Malnati Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt McCarty Click here for player betting preview.
- Max McGreevy Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- Mac Meissner Click here for player betting preview.
- Keith Mitchell Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- William Mouw Click here for player betting preview.
- Keita Nakajima Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- Thorbjørn Olesen Click here for player betting preview.
- John Parry Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthieu Pavon Click here for player betting preview.
- Marco Penge Click here for player betting preview.
- Chandler Phillips Click here for player betting preview.
- J.T. Poston Click here for player betting preview.
- Aldrich Potgieter Click here for player betting preview.
- Chad Ramey Click here for player betting preview.
- Kristoffer Reitan Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Riley Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Rodgers Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Roy Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrien Saddier Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Schenk Click here for player betting preview.
- Matti Schmid Click here for player betting preview.
- Neal Shipley Click here for player betting preview.
- Webb Simpson Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Smalley Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Smith Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Smotherman Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Spieth Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Stevens Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Sahith Theegala Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Thompson Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Thorbjornsen Click here for player betting preview.
- Sami Valimaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik van Rooyen Click here for player betting preview.
- John VanDerLaan Click here for player betting preview.
- Karl Vilips Click here for player betting preview.
- Danny Walker Click here for player betting preview.
- Vince Whaley Click here for player betting preview.
- Gary Woodland Click here for player betting preview.
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Young Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.