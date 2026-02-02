Max Greyserman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Max Greyserman of the United States watches his shot on the 18th green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 49th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Greyserman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.335
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.169
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.535
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-1.239
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-2.279
|0.197
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.335 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.169 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a -1.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 5 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (117th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
