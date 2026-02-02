PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Max Greyserman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Max Greyserman of the United States watches his shot on the 18th green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished tied for 49th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Greyserman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4971-68-70-70-5

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC64-78-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-65-71-71-145.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship6269-68-70-71-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic267-63-71-65-18--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-69-69-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-67+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.335-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.1690.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.535-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-1.2390.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-2.2790.197

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.335 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.169 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a -1.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
    • Greyserman has earned 5 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (117th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

