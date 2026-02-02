Chandler Blanchet betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Blanchet has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he posted a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.223
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.270
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.846
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-2.027
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-2.826
|-1.238
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.223 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.270 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 73.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -2.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.57, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 17.46% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
