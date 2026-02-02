PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

    Latest odds for Blanchet at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Blanchet has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Blanchet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-74-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

    Blanchet's recent performances

    • Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he posted a score of 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blanchet has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.223-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.270-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.846-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-2.027-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-2.826-1.238

    Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.223 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.270 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 73.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -2.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.57, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 17.46% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

