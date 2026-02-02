Sami Valimaki betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025 after posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Valimaki's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2024
|T41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Valimaki's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|72-76-76-67
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|20.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.488
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-3.083
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|1.255
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.642
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.697
|-0.051
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.488 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -3.083 mark that ranked 173rd on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
