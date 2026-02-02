PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
58M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    McNealy finished tied for ninth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the WM Phoenix Open.

    McNealy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T970-68-63-69-14
    2024T665-67-71-67-14
    2023WD76-

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open1065-70-70-70-1375.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2466-66-74-67-732.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.194-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.3540.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.3400.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.3430.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Total351.2311.046

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (71st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 317.9 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McNealy sports a 0.354 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
    • McNealy currently has 108 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.50% ranks 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

