Maverick McNealy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
McNealy finished tied for ninth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
McNealy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|2024
|T6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|2023
|WD
|76
|-
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 14-under.
- McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 14-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.194
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.354
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.340
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.343
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|1.231
|1.046
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (71st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 317.9 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McNealy sports a 0.354 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- McNealy currently has 108 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.50% ranks 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
