Alex Smalley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Smalley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|67-65-73-69
|-10
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|67-70-67-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|64-70-71-70
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.068
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.008
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.100
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.257
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.434
|0.108
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.068 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.008 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 72.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.