Sam Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Sam Stevens finished tied for 44th at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Stevens's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|73-67-71-67
|-6
|2024
|T28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of six-under.
- Stevens's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 28th at eight-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-72-71-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|73-69-69-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|42
|71-77-71-72
|+11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|71-70-69-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.521
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.610
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.327
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.193
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|1.265
|0.923
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.521 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a 0.610 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Stevens has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 15th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Stevens is delivering a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
