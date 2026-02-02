PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 44th at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Stevens's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4473-67-71-67-6
    2024T2870-66-70-70-8

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Stevens's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of six-under.
    • Stevens's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 28th at eight-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Stevens's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-72-71-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT664-67-68-67-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-68-68-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT767-67-67-63-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--

    Stevens's recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.5210.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.6100.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.3270.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.1930.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total341.2650.923

    Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.521 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a 0.610 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Stevens has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Stevens is delivering a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 27.31% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

