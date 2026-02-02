PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)



    Chris Gotterup has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Gotterup's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-69E
    2024MC70-73+1

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-70-70-69-1146.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii163-69-68-64-16500.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4074-66-72-68-4--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1070-63-69-66-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3373-70-75-68+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5472-73-70-66+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1063-69-65-69-1872.500
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee31.1690.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.628-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.436-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.4280.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total42.6600.226

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.169 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.8 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.628 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
    • Gotterup leads the FedExCup Regular Season standings with 546 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

