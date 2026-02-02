Chris Gotterup betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Gotterup's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|1.169
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.628
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.436
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.428
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|2.660
|0.226
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.169 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.8 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.628 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Gotterup leads the FedExCup Regular Season standings with 546 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
