Chris Gotterup betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Gotterup has finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.