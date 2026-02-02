Hank Lebioda betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Hank Lebioda hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Hank Lebioda missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Lebioda's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|74-72
|+4
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T6
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|105.000
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T43
|73-68-71-71
|-1
|11.220
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T14
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|54.000
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T52
|66-68-68-67
|-15
|6.560
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- Lebioda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.408
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.491
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.479
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.495
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.873
|-0.146
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.408 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sports a -0.491 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 74.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivers a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.57, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 15.08% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
