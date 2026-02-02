PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Hank Lebioda missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Lebioda's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC74-72+4

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-71+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-72-70-68-8105.000
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4373-68-71-71-111.220
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC66-71-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1467-68-67-71-1154.000
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT5266-68-68-67-156.560

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • Lebioda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.408-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.491-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.4790.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.495-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.873-0.146

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.408 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sports a -0.491 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 74.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lebioda delivers a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.57, and he ranks 175th by breaking par 15.08% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

