Rickie Fowler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Fowler has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Fowler has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.