PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open in 2025 after shooting 74 in the first round. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Fowler's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD74+3
    2024MC73-75+6
    2023T1071-66-67-70-10
    2022MC71-70-1
    2021MC74-68E

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 74.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 10-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-63-71-68-1944.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-70-67-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT666-69-66-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-68-70-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-70-68-68-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-72-70-65-8100.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1865-72-67-66-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3670-77-64-67-221.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-73-69-73-1176.000

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2860.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101.3960.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.555-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.2420.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.8851.108

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 1.396 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Fowler leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance with a 4.17% rate and has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW