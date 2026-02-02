Rickie Fowler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open in 2025 after shooting 74 in the first round. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Fowler's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|74
|+3
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2023
|T10
|71-66-67-70
|-10
|2022
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2021
|MC
|74-68
|E
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 74.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 10-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-70-68-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|100.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|70-77-64-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-73-69-73
|-1
|176.000
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.286
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|1.396
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.555
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.242
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.885
|1.108
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 1.396 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Fowler leads the TOUR in Bogey Avoidance with a 4.17% rate and has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.