Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 25th at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Matsuyama's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|2024
|T22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|2023
|T29
|74-68-67-70
|-5
|2022
|T8
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|2021
|T42
|71-67-69-69
|-8
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|64-73-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|69-70-65-67
|-9
|54.167
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.000
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|1.198
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.600
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.567
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|1.231
|0.350
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (89th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Matsuyama sported a 1.198 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Matsuyama has earned 113 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 20th. He ranked 26th with a 9.72% Bogey Avoidance rate and ranked 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.