1H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)



    Ryan Fox finished tied for 63rd at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Fox at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Fox's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6372-66-71-72-3
    2024T4166-68-75-69-6

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Fox's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.5
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.75
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.25
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged -1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.160

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fox averaged -0.302 in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox posted a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Fox averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged -1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

