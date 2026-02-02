Ryan Fox betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 24, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox finished tied for 63rd at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Fox's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|2024
|T41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Fox's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.5
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.75
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.25
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.160
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox averaged -0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fox averaged -0.302 in his past five tournaments.
- Fox posted a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Fox averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -1.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.