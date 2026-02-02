PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States prepares to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States prepares to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp shot 6-under and finished tied for 44th in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Knapp's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4467-71-72-68-6
    2024T2868-68-71-69-8

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 28th at 8-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.7200.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.112-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.022-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting51.5010.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92.0880.485

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.720 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a -0.112 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 1.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Knapp has earned 173 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    S.H. Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW