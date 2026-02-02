Jake Knapp betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Jake Knapp of the United States prepares to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp shot 6-under and finished tied for 44th in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Knapp's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-6
|2024
|T28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 28th at 8-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.720
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.112
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.022
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|1.501
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|2.088
|0.485
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.720 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a -0.112 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 1.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 173 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
