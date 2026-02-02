Brian Campbell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.859 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.3 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -2.047 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 53.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

Campbell excelled around the greens with a 1.021 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.