Brian Campbell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years. The tournament takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500.000
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.859
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-2.047
|-1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|1.021
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.054
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.830
|-1.700
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.859 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.3 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -2.047 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 53.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Campbell excelled around the greens with a 1.021 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 26.80, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
