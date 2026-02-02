PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years. The tournament takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic165-66-68-67-18500.000

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.859-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-2.047-1.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green61.021-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0540.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.830-1.700

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.859 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.3 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -2.047 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 53.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Campbell excelled around the greens with a 1.021 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 26.80, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 17.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

