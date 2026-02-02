Tony Finau betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Tony Finau of the United States reacts after an eagle on the ninth green during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Tony Finau finished tied for 14th at 8-under in 2023 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Finau's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T14
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|2022
|MC
|74-68
|E
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|72-67-71-66
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.261
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.250
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.052
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.722
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.159
|-0.944
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.250 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Finau has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
