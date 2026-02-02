Tony Finau betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Finau has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

Finau has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.