2H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States reacts after an eagle on the ninth green during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau finished tied for 14th at 8-under in 2023 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Finau at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Finau's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1470-68-67-71-8
    2022MC74-68E

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1172-67-71-66-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-71-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-68-73-76+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-65-70-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5670-68-72-75+110.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.261-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.250-0.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0520.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.722-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.159-0.944

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.250 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
    • Finau has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

