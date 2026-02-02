Zecheng Dou betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Zecheng Dou of China reacts to a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Dou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|73
|66-70-69-77
|-6
|2.700
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-71-71-67
|-3
|5.500
Dou's recent performances
- Dou's best finish over his last three appearances was tied for 49th at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Dou has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.268
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.562
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.059
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.277
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.075
|-1.065
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Dou has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
