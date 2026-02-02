Sam Burns betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Sam Burns finished tied for 49th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Burns' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|2024
|T3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|2023
|T6
|70-71-64-68
|-11
|2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2021
|T22
|64-68-73-68
|-11
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25.273
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.758
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.571
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.003
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.448
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.885
|1.231
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.758 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.571 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.003 (94th) this season.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Burns ranked second with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 5.56% and ranked 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points (75th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
