1H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns finished tied for 49th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Burns at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Burns' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4970-69-74-66-5
    2024T368-67-67-64-18
    2023T670-71-64-68-11
    2022MC68-73-1
    2021T2264-68-73-68-11

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-68-71-1725.273
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1371-72-68-67-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT767-66-68-66-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT468-67-67-68-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2870-71-66-68-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6171-64-67-74-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.7580.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.5710.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.003-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.4480.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.8851.231

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.758 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.0 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.571 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.003 (94th) this season.
    • On the greens, Burns delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
    • Burns ranked second with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 5.56% and ranked 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points (75th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

