2H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States reacts to his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire returns to the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8, 2026. Kizzire looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Kizzire's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-69+1
    2024MC76-69+3
    2023MC71-76+5
    2022T1071-65-68-68-12
    2021T5069-65-69-74-7

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for tenth at 12-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-66-70-67-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3463-70-67-68-14--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3170-65-65-72-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-67-72-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-74+4--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for twenty-fourth with a score of 7-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged 0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.454-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1290.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.2860.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111.1520.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total401.1130.803

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a 1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 26.71, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Kizzire has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (66th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

