Patton Kizzire betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Patton Kizzire of the United States reacts to his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8, 2026. Kizzire looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kizzire's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2024
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|2023
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|2022
|T10
|71-65-68-68
|-12
|2021
|T50
|69-65-69-74
|-7
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for tenth at 12-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-67-72-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for twenty-fourth with a score of 7-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged 0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.454
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.129
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.286
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|1.152
|0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|1.113
|0.803
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a 1.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 26.71, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (66th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
