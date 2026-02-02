PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak missed the cut at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Novak at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Novak's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-72-1
    2024T865-65-69-72-13

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Novak finished tied for eighth at 13-under in 2024.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT769-69-70-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC64-68-74-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.417-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161.1440.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.418-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.663-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.808-0.618

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.9 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 1.144 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 73.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivers a 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 29.37% of the time.
    • Novak has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points (30th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.32% (41st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW