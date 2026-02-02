Andrew Novak betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Novak has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Novak has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.