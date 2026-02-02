Andrew Novak betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak missed the cut at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Novak's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2024
|T8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Novak finished tied for eighth at 13-under in 2024.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-69-70-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-74
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.417
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|1.144
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.418
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.663
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.808
|-0.618
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.9 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 1.144 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 73.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivers a 0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 29.37% of the time.
- Novak has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points (30th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.32% (41st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
