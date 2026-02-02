Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-67-71-72
|-4
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-68
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|67-67-72-65
|-9
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.499
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.194
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.564
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.610
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.739
|0.198
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.499 (39th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 323.5 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Yellamaraju sported a 0.194 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 26.77% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points (42nd) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.