Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Yellamaraju has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.