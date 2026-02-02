PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5674-67-71-72-45.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-68-68-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1367-67-72-65-954.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.4990.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1940.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.5640.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.610-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.7390.198

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.499 (39th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 323.5 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Yellamaraju sported a 0.194 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 26.77% of the time.
    • Yellamaraju has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points (42nd) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Christo Lamprecht betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sam Burns betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    S.H. Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW