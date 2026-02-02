Kensei Hirata betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the second tee prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kensei Hirata has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|74
|70-70-76-75
|+3
|2.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|32.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 10-under.
- Hirata has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged 0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.238
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.427
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.352
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.020
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.521
|0.280
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.427 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 74.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.82, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
