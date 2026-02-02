Kensei Hirata betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 10-under.

Hirata has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.