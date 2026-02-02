Chris Kirk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk finished tied for 14th at 11-under the last time he played at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Kirk's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|T14
|70-66-69-68
|-11
|2021
|MC
|70-74
|+2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 11-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.274
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.820
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.775
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.094
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.324
|1.180
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.274 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.820 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 75.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.