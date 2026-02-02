PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk finished tied for 14th at 11-under the last time he played at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Kirk's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-74+4
    2023MC72-71+1
    2022T1470-66-69-68-11
    2021MC70-74+2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 11-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4170-64-68-67-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT968-67-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT566-65-67-68-14100.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1464-67-70-67-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6467-68-79-72+24.200
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.785 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 1.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.2740.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.8200.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.7750.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.0940.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.3241.180

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.274 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.820 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 75.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW