Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 13, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making his mark at this tournament featuring a $9.6 million purse.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|P1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86.000
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He won the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|1.215
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.207
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.936
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.900
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.414
|-0.573
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.215 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a 0.207 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.900 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
