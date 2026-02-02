Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.215 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a 0.207 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.