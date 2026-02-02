PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)



    Davis Riley missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025, shooting 5-over across two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Riley at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Riley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-73+5
    2023MC73-74+5
    2021T5872-66-71-71-4

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 58th at 4-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-68E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5666-71-66-71-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT667-64-67-71-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-66-75-66-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.654 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.905-0.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.750-0.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.009-0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.9400.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.276-0.643

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.905 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.750 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 1.940 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.30, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 31.67% of the time.
    • Riley has accumulated 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

