2H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, posting scores of 2-over in 2025 and 3-over in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Echavarria's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-73+2
    2024MC76-69+3

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-63-81-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-67-65-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-69-76-71+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-68-67-63-21--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic970-65-69-67-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.6540.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-2.499-0.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-1.002-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-1.7740.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-5.928-0.672

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.654 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -2.499 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria is delivering a -1.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for WM Phoenix Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler, Koepka return to WM Phoenix Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
