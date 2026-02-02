Nico Echavarria betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, posting scores of 2-over in 2025 and 3-over in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Echavarria's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2024
|MC
|76-69
|+3
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.592 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.654
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-2.499
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-1.002
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-1.774
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-5.928
|-0.672
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.654 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -2.499 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria is delivering a -1.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
