William Mouw betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
William Mouw of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
William Mouw will compete at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) when the WM Phoenix Open tees off Feb. 5-8, marking his first appearance at the tournament in at least five years. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in at least the past five years.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-74
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-65-64-68
|-16
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|67-70-70-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|68-69-75-63
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
|300.000
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.309
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.064
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-1.005
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.125
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-1.375
|-0.555
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivers a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points (128th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
