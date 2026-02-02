PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    William Mouw will compete at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) when the WM Phoenix Open tees off Feb. 5-8, marking his first appearance at the tournament in at least five years. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in at least the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-65-64-68-16--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4067-70-70-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1868-69-75-63-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-71-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT766-66-66-67-1985.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship167-73-69-61-10300.000

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Mouw has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.309-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0640.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-1.005-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.125-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-1.375-0.555

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a 0.064 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivers a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Mouw has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points (128th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler, Koepka return to WM Phoenix Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW