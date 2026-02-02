Charley Hoffman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Hoffman finished second at 21-under in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on his first victory at this tournament.
Hoffman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2024
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|2023
|T14
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|2022
|67
|67-72-79-75
|+9
|2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 21-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.6
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.0
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11.0
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.681
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-1.250
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|1.253
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-2.641
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.957
|-1.198
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.681 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -1.250 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -2.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.
- Hoffman has excelled around the greens this season with a 1.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
