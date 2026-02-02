PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Hoffman finished second at 21-under in 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on his first victory at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Hoffman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-73+4
    2024267-68-64-64-21
    2023T1468-71-66-71-8
    20226767-72-79-75+9
    2021MC71-69-2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 21-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-70E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.6
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.0
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5474-65-79-73+311.0

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.681-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-1.250-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green41.2530.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-2.641-0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.957-1.198

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.681 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -1.250 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -2.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.
    • Hoffman has excelled around the greens this season with a 1.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked fourth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

