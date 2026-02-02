Charley Hoffman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.681 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -1.250 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -2.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.