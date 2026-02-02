Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Nicolai Højgaard finished tied for 36th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Højgaard's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.3
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.6
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.0
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.5
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.3
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.1
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.5
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.511
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.462
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.180
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.483
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|1.277
|0.701
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.462 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
