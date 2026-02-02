PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nicolai Højgaard finished tied for 36th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3666-71-69-71-7

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-67-72-69-1037.3
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1468-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.6
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.0
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.5
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.3
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.1
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-69-71-70-65.5

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.5110.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.4620.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.180-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.4830.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total331.2770.701

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.462 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 79.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 61st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

