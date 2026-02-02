Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.