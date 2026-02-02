PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    John VanDerLaan will make his return to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) when the WM Phoenix Open tees off Feb. 5-8. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • VanDerLaan has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-70-73-71-611
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-69-67-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC63-78+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4674-75-69-74+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5068-65-70-67-148.500
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship162-71-67-67-17600
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-69-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1566-68-68-67-1546
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT4366-74-66-73-510.714
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT2271-64-69-64-1229.700

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.678-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.3550.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.201-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.266-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.791-0.504

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.678 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a 0.355 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • VanDerLaan has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for WM Phoenix Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler, Koepka return to WM Phoenix Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW