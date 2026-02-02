John VanDerLaan betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
John VanDerLaan will make his return to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) when the WM Phoenix Open tees off Feb. 5-8. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- VanDerLaan has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|11
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-67
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|63-78
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|74-75-69-74
|+4
|9.917
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T50
|68-65-70-67
|-14
|8.500
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|1
|62-71-67-67
|-17
|600
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|66-68-68-67
|-15
|46
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T43
|66-74-66-73
|-5
|10.714
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T22
|71-64-69-64
|-12
|29.700
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.678
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.355
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.201
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.266
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.791
|-0.504
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.678 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a 0.355 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
