PGA TOUR, DraftKings, ESPN launch PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast, first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans
3 Min Read
PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast to air across 12 marquee events in 2026 beginning with this week’s WM Phoenix Open
A new era has arrived for golf bettors, as the PGA TOUR and ESPN are doubling sports betting coverage for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season with a first-of-its-kind watch-and-bet experience from sunup to sundown.
PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings will air on ESPN+ during 12 marquee PGA TOUR events throughout the year, beginning with this week’s WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 5-8 at TPC Scottsdale.
The Betcast at each event will air more than eight hours during each of the four days of play on the ESPN App, alongside the Main Feed, Featured Group and Featured Hole streams. With more than 400 hours in total across the 2026 PGA TOUR Season, the Betcast will feature golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews, tournament features (tournament winner, matchups, etc.) and more.
PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast, which debuted in the 2025 season with 50 hours of coverage across six events, is now presented by DraftKings. The expanded coverage brings fans interested in betting content more of the coverage they’re looking for, complete with detailed insights and informed analysis.
Jonathan Coachman will serve as host, joined by Matt Every and Michael Collins as the show’s analysts. Graham DeLaet, Jeff Eisenband, Steve Scott and Kevin Sylvester will offer additional hosting and analyst support, while Rick Gehman will contribute across the betting feeds throughout the season. Additional talent is pending on a tournament-by-tournament basis.
Set to premiere this Thursday, Feb. 5, with the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, the Betcast will be available to fans throughout the 2026 PGA TOUR Season, continuing with The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, and concluding with the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Scott Warfield, PGA TOUR Vice President, Gaming, said, “The PGA TOUR is pleased to present more than 400 hours of live betting coverage in 2026 alongside our collaborators at ESPN and DraftKings. Building on the success of last year’s feed, we are excited to further expand this season with the support of DraftKings and its world-class golf product, as fans will have a host of new betting markets and storylines to follow as they watch along with the broadcast.”
“Our collaboration with the PGA TOUR and ESPN reflects a shared, forward-looking approach to fan engagement,” said Stephanie Sherman, chief marketing officer, DraftKings. “For those who see betting as part of their entertainment experience, by integrating our industry-leading golf offerings into PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast, we’re creating a more immersive, real-time way to follow the action from the first tee shot to the final putt, while fostering a sense of connection and community around the sport.”
Said John Suchenski, senior director, programming & acquisitions at ESPN: “At ESPN, we want to provide fans with more access, insight and ways to connect with sports. The Betcasts give fans another option to engage with PGA TOUR LIVE and be an attraction to those who desire alternative ways to traditional feeds. We’re always discussing new and innovative approaches to golf coverage with the PGA TOUR, and these Betcasts are the newest evolution of those efforts.”
A look at the full 2026 Betcast schedule.
|2026 PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings Schedule
|Dates
|Tournament
|Feb. 5-8
|WM Phoenix Open
|Feb. 19-22
|The Genesis Invitational
|March 5-8
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|March 12-15
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|April 16-19
|RBC Heritage
|April 30-May 3
|Cadillac Championship
|May 7-10
|Truist Championship
|June 4-7
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|June 25-28
|Travelers Championship
|Aug. 13-16
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Aug. 20-23
|BMW Championship
|Aug. 27-30
|TOUR Championship
DraftKings, ESPN and the PGA TOUR take responsible gaming seriously by promoting educational information and tools to help players enjoy sports betting responsibly. The DraftKings Sportsbook app offers consumers a number of responsible gaming tools, including My Stat Sheet, a gaming tool that gives players the ability to assess, track and interact with their personal gaming stats as well as limit setting, cool-off periods and self-exclusion.