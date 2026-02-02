PGA TOUR, DraftKings, ESPN launch PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast, first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans

Scott Warfield, PGA TOUR Vice President, Gaming, said, “The PGA TOUR is pleased to present more than 400 hours of live betting coverage in 2026 alongside our collaborators at ESPN and DraftKings. Building on the success of last year’s feed, we are excited to further expand this season with the support of DraftKings and its world-class golf product, as fans will have a host of new betting markets and storylines to follow as they watch along with the broadcast.”