Sahith Theegala betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala finished tied for third at 15-under in 2022 but struggled to a tied for 57th finish at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of returning to his early form at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Theegala's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|2024
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|2023
|T39
|72-70-68-71
|-3
|2022
|T3
|66-64-69-70
|-15
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|66-69-73-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|71-64-67-65
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.323
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.188
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.611
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|1.043
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|1.520
|0.550
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.323 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.188 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 1.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 28.24% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.