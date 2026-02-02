PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Cauley finished tied for 21st at 10-under at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Cauley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2170-68-67-69-10
    20246569-68-70-75-2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Cauley's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 21st at 10-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-66-73-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2471-67-67-68-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.161-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.091-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.5440.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.160-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.454-0.165

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a -0.091 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

