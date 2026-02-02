Bud Cauley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Cauley finished tied for 21st at 10-under at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Cauley's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|2024
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Cauley's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 21st at 10-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.161
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.091
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.544
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.160
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.454
|-0.165
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a -0.091 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
