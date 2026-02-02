Danny Walker betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Danny Walker of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Danny Walker has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of making his mark at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Walker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-68-77-69
|-7
|16
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-68
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|74-66-70-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|75
|80-69-75-68
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|65-68-67-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.745 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.241
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.682
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.281
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.018
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.624
|-0.745
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.241 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.682 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Walker has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.