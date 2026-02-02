Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Bridgeman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-64-71-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.334
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.853
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.052
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|1.003
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|2.242
|0.606
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.853 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranked third by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 178 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
