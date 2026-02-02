Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.