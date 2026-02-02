PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-71+1

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1364-66-69-69-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT469-68-67-64-12122.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-67-70-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2767-67-75-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1974-66-68-72E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.334-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.8530.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0520.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181.0030.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total82.2420.606

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.334 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.853 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he ranked third by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 178 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

