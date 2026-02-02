PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico tees off on the 15th hole on day one of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 04, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Campos at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Campos's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-74+1

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Campos's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Campos's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-70+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-70-69-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6272-65-74-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--

    Campos's recent performances

    • Campos had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 15-under.
    • Campos has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0830.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0370.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.674-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.3040.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-1.0240.015

    Campos's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.083 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a 0.037 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Campos has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

