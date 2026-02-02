Rafael Campos betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Campos had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 15-under.

Campos has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.