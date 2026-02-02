Rafael Campos betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico tees off on the 15th hole on day one of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 04, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Campos's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-70-69-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 15-under.
- Campos has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.083
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.037
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.674
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.304
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-1.024
|0.015
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.083 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a 0.037 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Campos has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
