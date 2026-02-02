PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Harry Hall betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall missed the cut at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Hall at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Hall's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-72-1
    2024T4170-70-67-71-6

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hall's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2472-66-67-65-1835.5
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT665-69-66-69-1186
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.507-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.076-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.2690.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121.1230.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.8221.170

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 1.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 18th, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 7.64% ranks eighth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

