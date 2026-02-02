Harry Hall betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Harry Hall missed the cut at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Hall's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2024
|T41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hall's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|35.5
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-69-66-69
|-11
|86
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.507
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.076
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.269
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|1.123
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.822
|1.170
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 1.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 18th, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 7.64% ranks eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.