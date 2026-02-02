Jordan Smith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8. Smith has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Smith has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|3.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.255
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.467
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.299
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.718
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.295
|0.006
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.467 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 75.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.30, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Smith has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
