1H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8. Smith has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Smith at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Smith has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-74-68-13.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4571-68-72-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2271-67-68-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6172-74-79-74+19--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2550.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.467-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.2990.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.718-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.2950.006

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.467 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 75.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.30, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Smith has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

