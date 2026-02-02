Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale in 2025 after shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2024
|T15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|2023
|T29
|70-71-73-65
|-5
|2022
|T10
|70-68-67-67
|-12
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|69-67-65-74
|-13
|3.900
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.261
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.296
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.264
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.481
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.709
|0.598
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick ranks fifth on TOUR with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.296 ranks 66th.
- His Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 39th on TOUR, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261 ranks 114th.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
