PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day one of the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 27, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole on day one of the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 27, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale in 2025 after shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-69-1
    2024T1569-66-70-68-11
    2023T2970-71-73-65-5
    2022T1070-68-67-67-12

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6369-67-65-74-133.900
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1770-71-70-68-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.261-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2960.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.2640.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.4810.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.7090.598

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick ranks fifth on TOUR with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.296 ranks 66th.
    • His Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 39th on TOUR, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261 ranks 114th.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sam Stevens betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW