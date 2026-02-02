Neal Shipley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Neal Shipley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his first appearance at the WM Phoenix Open since at least 2021.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-70
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 47th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 1-over.
- Shipley has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged -0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.097
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.604
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.948
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-2.048
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-3.503
|-0.694
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.604 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -2.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.86, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Shipley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 23.02% ranked 172nd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.