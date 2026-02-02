Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico watches his shot prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Emilio Gonzalez has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8. He'll look to make his mark at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, which features a $9.6 million purse.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Gonzalez's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Gonzalez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|74-67-75-72
|E
|3.7
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|72-67-68-69
|-4
|7.5
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|66-69-75-72
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Gonzalez's recent performances
- Gonzalez had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.473
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-1.207
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.480
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.313
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.886
|-0.206
Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gonzalez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.473 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gonzalez sported a -1.207 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gonzalez delivered a 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.20% of the time.
- Gonzalez has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.