Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Gonzalez had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.

He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Gonzalez has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Gonzalez has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.