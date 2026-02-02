Brice Garnett betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett finished tied for 67th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Garnett's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|2022
|T53
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of one-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 53rd at two-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-69-72-67
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-67-70-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-68-71
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.264
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.248
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.357
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.283
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.625
|0.377
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has a 0.248 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Garnett has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Garnett has posted a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Garnett has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
