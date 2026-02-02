Kevin Roy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Roy has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.