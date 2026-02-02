Kevin Roy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The 2026 WM Phoenix Open takes place Feb. 5-8 at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course). Roy has not competed in this tournament over the past five years.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Roy has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-69-71
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|69-71-67-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Roy has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.120
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.910
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.324
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|1.199
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.493
|0.546
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.910 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivers a 1.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
