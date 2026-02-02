PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    The 2026 WM Phoenix Open takes place Feb. 5-8 at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course). Roy has not competed in this tournament over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Roy at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Roy has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-68-67-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-69-71-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-64-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-66-71-75-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6073-67-71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4068-69-73-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1869-71-67-68-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Roy has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.120-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.910-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.3240.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101.1990.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4930.546

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.910 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivers a 1.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

